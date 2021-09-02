checkAd

Lantheus Holdings to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, today announced Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Marshall, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the following investor conferences.

  • Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
    September 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
    September 15, 2021 at 7:55 a.m. ET

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; PYLARIFY, a PSMA PET imaging agent for the detection of suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer; TechneLite (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Contacts:
Mark Kinarney
Senior Director, Investor Relations
978-671-8842
ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs
Director, Corporate Communications
646-975-2533
media@lantheus.com





