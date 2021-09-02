Super League Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video gaming and esports experiences and entertainment for players of all ages, will participate in the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

One-on-one meetings only

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Super League Gaming’s investor relations team at +1 949.574.3860 or SLG@ g atewayir.com .

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading video game entertainment and experiences company that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s offerings include gameplay properties in which young gamers form vibrant in-game communities, content creation platforms that power live broadcasts and on-demand video series that generate billions of views annually across the world’s biggest distribution channels, and competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the most popular global titles. Through partnerships with top consumer brands, in-game player and brand monetization, and a fully virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive business at the intersection of content creation, creator monetization, and both casual and competitive gameplay. For more, go to superleague.com .

Investor Relations:

Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

SLG@ g atewayir.com