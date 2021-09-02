StepStone Group to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that Scott Hart, Co-CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:45 pm ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com .

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2021, StepStone oversaw $465 billion of private markets allocations, including $90 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

212-351-6106

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

203-682-8268