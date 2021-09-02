Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that company management will participate at several upcoming investor conferences in September:



2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference : Fireside chat on Friday September 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

: Fireside chat on Friday September 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference : Presentation will be available on-demand during the conference, starting on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

: Presentation will be available on-demand during the conference, starting on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Presentation on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. ET. 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentations will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.