Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that company management will participate at several upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Friday September 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: Presentation will be available on-demand during the conference, starting on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. ET. 
  • 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentations will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, of JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce obtained IND clearance for and exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Mark Yore
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
+1-857-200-1255
myore@jouncetx.com

Julie Seidel
Stern Investor Relations
+1-212-362-1200
Julie.Seidel@sternir.com





