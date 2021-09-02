checkAd

Amfil Technologies Updates Shareholders on Snakes & Lattes’ Progress

02.09.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Toronto, ON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC:FUNN) released the following statement today:

This summer has seen a marked improvement in sales, with our Toronto locations improving revenues by 80% in the last five weeks.  Tempe is up nearly 70% over 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels, and they had their first monthly revenue total that surpassed $200k.  Kudos to Susan and the team for driving revenue growth through the pandemic, and as they fill out the team, we are seeing operational improvements every day.  Tucson has seen a nice increase in sales with the return of the U of A to in-person learning, and we have added trivia night, done welcome events with student housing near the restaurant, and added exclusive ticketed events and experiences for our guests to enjoy.  Chicago’s revenue is up nearly 400% since April; they are adding team members and seeing robust interest in private dining and pop-up events.  As Snakes & Lattes celebrates its 11th anniversary, we are very excited about the prospects for the next 11 and beyond!

We are excited to announce we’ve found a general manager for our new to open ‘Guelph’ location, and we are building out the rest of the team.  Electrical work has been completed, and we’ve put in for our final inspections.  At this point, everything we can control is done, so we are at the mercy of the inspectors. Hiring a General Manager last week was an important step to get us up and running.  On that note, we are pleased to welcome Bradley Sivyer to the company!  

Brad comes with a wealth of experience and a passion for tabletop games, as well as a keen enthusiasm for the project. 

Ben Castanie, Snakes & Lattes founder, said, “Brad brings a wealth of experience from more structured, larger hospitality companies, which will be instrumental for our growth as a company.”  Asked about the opportunity, Brad said, “I am most excited to open the Snakes & Lattes ‘Guelph’ location, as it provides an opportunity to combine years of experience providing hospitality with a pastime I have always enjoyed.  Being in Guelph, where I attended University, is an added bonus!  I’m looking forward to delivering a truly exceptional experience to our guests.”  In addition to spending time with his two young sons, Brad enjoys running and writing D&D campaigns.  Please join us in welcoming him to the team!

