Connect Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in China Pivotal Trial Evaluating CBP-201 in Adults with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel group, placebo-controlled trial was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of up to two doses of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to eligible patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 255 patients across 55 clinical sites in China and is divided into an initial treatment period of 16 weeks, a further maintenance period of 36 weeks and a follow-up period of 8 weeks (NCT05017480).

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) ("Connect Biopharma" or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a China specific pivotal trial evaluating CBP-201 in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

“Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that significantly impacts patients’ quality of life, and its prevalence in China is increasing, leading to a growing burden for patients,” said Dr. Jianzhong Zhang, MD, Principal Investigator and Director of the Dermatology Disease Department at Peking University People’s Hospital. “Despite the recent approval of a new biologic treatment in China, many patients do not achieve a return to clear and normal skin. It is hoped that CBP-201, which is capable of blocking both IL-4 and IL-13 that drive the inflammation associated with atopic dermatitis may bring additional benefit to patients, particularly in measures of efficacy and possibly in lowering the burden of treatment through a need for fewer injections.”

“The commencement of this China specific clinical trial of CBP-201 in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis is a significant step for Connect as we look to advance the development pathway for CBP-201,” said Dr. Pauline Li, MD, Head of Clinical Development, Asia for Connect Biopharma. “While we are advancing CBP-201 across multiple indications in global trials, this trial, if successful, could accelerate the availability of CBP-201 to patients in China.”

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD), which has an estimated lifetime prevalence of up to 20% and is increasing globally, is the most commonly diagnosed chronic inflammatory skin disorder. It is characterized by skin barrier disruption and immune dysregulation. Estimates of prevalence of AD in China show this increasing over time and recent longitudinal studies have reported a dermatologist diagnosed prevalence of 7.8% in Chinese outpatients visiting tertiary hospitals. In the United States, it is estimated that 26.1 million people have AD, of which 6.6 million have moderate-to-severe disease. Further, over 58% of adults with moderate-to-severe AD have disease which physicians consider to be inadequately controlled by approved therapeutic modalities, including topical anti-inflammatory agents and systemic agents.