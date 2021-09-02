checkAd

Kaleyra to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) (NYSE American:KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Kaleyra management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference
 For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Kaleyra
 Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) (NYSE American:KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra’s technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

