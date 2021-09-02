checkAd

Evolv Technology Appoints Betsy Fallon Vice President of Customer Success

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced the appointment of Betsy Fallon to a newly created global position, Vice President of Customer Success. Betsy’s role will enable the fast-growing base of customers to continue to thrive in partnership with Evolv, during the company’s next level of growth. Evolv’s innovative technology has excelled in large part due to the deep qualitative feedback customers provide to drive continuous improvement in their security posture, and the experience of their visitors.

“Betsy brings a wealth of proven experience delighting customers, and I am thrilled to welcome her to Evolv to operationalize our customer-obsessed culture and help our customers build a solid partnership with Evolv.” said A.J. DeRosa, chief revenue officer, Evolv Technology. “Her expertise will be critical as we work closely with our customers to continue to improve our best-in-class detection and the experience visitors have at their venues.”

Fallon has more than two decades of successful strategic and tactical leadership experience, building and empowering exceptional teams to drive growth and maximize customer satisfaction, while partnering with customers to ensure their success. Prior to joining Evolv, she served as Executive Vice President, Global Client Services at intelligent language and content company SDL International. AT SDL, Fallon implemented several company-wide initiatives to focus the workforce on the strategic and critical objective of delighting customers. Additionally, she led innovative advances in how the organization delivered services, maximizing the value customers gained from content management and translation management solutions.

"Throughout my career I have taken pride in my advocacy of customers, to ensure their engagement is meaningful and we are partnering for success. Evolv Express has been transformative for our customers, and I’m looking forward to expanding that to our fast-growing customer base,” said Fallon. “I am delighted to be joining Evolv to scale and fulfill our mission of making everywhere safer.”

News of Fallon’s appointment comes on the heels of the close of the company’s merger with NewHold Investment Corp. and its public listing on the Nasdaq in July, and the release of the latest version of Evolv Express, the company’s award-winning weapons detection system.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is the leader in weapons detection for security screening. Our mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. This enhances the visitor's experience and improves weapons detection. We give sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Our security system has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration in the United States, and our technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

