Rise Uptown Hotel Implements Agilysys Cloud-Native SaaS Property Management Solution

The Rise Uptown Hotel is a locally-owned, boutique experience property tucked into one of Phoenix's most iconic neighborhoods. The hotel offers 79 guest rooms, the Lylo Swim Club poolside bar featuring Hawaiian-Japanese inspired food and refreshing beverages, classic cocktails and throwback bar bites at Don Wood’s Say When rooftop cocktail lounge, frozen treats at the pop stand, and a hometown coffee shop - the Cartel Coffee Lab.

With Agilysys Stay PMS, the Rise Uptown staff now welcome guests at check-in with ready access to guest preferences allowing them to connect on a more personal level. With an easy-to-use browser-based UI, Agilysys Stay offers fast time-to-value, through improved operational efficiency and elevated guest service. Due to its breadth of features and ease-of use, Agilysys Stay is being implemented broadly across hotels of all sizes, scaling from the largest resort hotels and multi-site chains through mid-size properties of any type to limited-service hotels and small boutique establishments.

“When we were faced with replacing our existing PMS, we looked for a solution that was very guest interactive and would allow our staff to have an entire view of the guest across our property and services,” said Tony Gaeta, Senior Vice President of IT, at Benchmark Hotels. “The easy-to-use Agilysys Stay PMS solution allows us to focus on the guest experience, rather than the software. Agilysys is helping us to improve the guest journey and deliver a superior experience.”

“We are pleased to welcome the Rise Uptown Hotel to our family of Agilysys Stay properties,” said Dr. Prabuddha Biswas, CTO at Agilysys. “We are seeing a rapid increase in adoption of Agilysys Stay at properties of all sizes. I am confident that The Rise will find that our modern cloud-native Agilysys Stay PMS solution will continue to help them drive improved guest loyalty and revenue while optimizing operational efficiencies.”

Agilysys Stay is a full-featured cloud-native enterprise-grade SaaS PMS that delivers personalized guest experiences with powerful operational efficiencies allowing users to focus on connecting with guests on a personal level. As a one-stop solution, Stay provides the capability to increase revenue, improve occupancy and inventory management, reduce costs, and increase brand and guest satisfaction for properties from small destination resorts to large national chains. Agilysys Stay delivers intuitive PMS functionality across operations that empowers users to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

