Barrick Confirms Per Share Distribution Amount for the Second $250 Million Return of Capital Tranche

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today confirmed that the per share amount of the second $250 million tranche of a return of capital distribution totalling $750 million to be paid on September 15, 2021, will be $0.1405092, based on the number of issued and outstanding shares as of the August 31, 2021 record date.

This follows the approval by shareholders at Barrick’s Annual and Special Meeting on May 4, 2021 of the total $750 million return of capital distribution. The first distribution of $250 million was made in June 2021 and the third distribution of $250 million is expected to be effected to shareholders of record on a date to be determined in November 2021.

On September 15, 2021, Barrick will also pay a previously declared dividend of $0.09 per share for the second quarter of 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.1

“This second tranche of the $750 million return of capital, in addition to our $0.09 per share quarterly dividend, shows Barrick’s commitment to providing our shareholders with one of the leading returns in the industry while continuing to invest in the future growth and development of our assets,” said senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth. “After the distributions on September 15th, Barrick will have paid nearly $1 billion in overall returns in 2021, including the shareholder friendly return of capital, reflecting the strength of our balance sheet and cash flows.”

Enquiries

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Endnote 1

The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “will”, “expect”, “commit”, “continue” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the expected amount and timing of Barrick’s return of capital distribution, the expected delivery of significantly enhanced returns to shareholders in 2021 through the return of capital distribution in combination with Barrick’s quarterly dividend, and Barrick’s ability to create and deliver value to its investors and other stakeholders while continuing to invest in the growth of its assets.

