Join the Software République to shape tomorrow's mobility with the ‘Mobility 4.0 Challenge’

Atos, Dassault Systèmes , Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics, and Thales , members of the Software République are launch ing their first open innovation challenge





The competition will start on September 6 and will be open to start-ups , entrepreneurs, SMEs, research institutes, academics , or anyone wishing to become an actor of a new European mobility





C andidates are called upon to submit their project s for sustainable and intelligent mobility based on data provided by the members of the Software République





A unique opportunity for participants to see their ideas become reality with the support of six major companies and to join the Software République ecosystem





Paris, September 2, 2021 – Since the announcement of the creation of the Software République in April 2021, the six members have aimed to develop tomorrow's mobility solutions and systems.

To stimulate innovation within an open ecosystem, Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics, and Thales, are together organising a new competition called: ‘The Mobility 4.0 Challenge by the Software République’. This is the first time that six major European companies have joined forces to provide data, technical tools, Hardware and Software prototyping platforms, knowledge, and expertise, giving candidates the opportunity to create disruptive, value-creating use cases for mobility in Europe.

Candidates will work on one of the five themes below using data provided by the members of the Software République:

- Improvement of the user experience related to Electric Vehicles

- Multimodal accessibility

- Intelligent Transport

- Cybersecurity

- Open ideas

This is a unique opportunity for all participants to pitch their ideas to major mobility and digital players. The selected candidates will have access to the data necessary for their project and will be supported by experts from the six companies to help them formulate their value proposition and develop the prototype of their idea. Winners will be integrated into and incubated by the Software République, with privileged access to R&D facilities. In addition to potential industrial opportunities, the winners will benefit from media exposure at an internationally renowned technology exhibition and office space at one of Software République's partner sites.