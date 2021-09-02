TRACON Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2021 at 12:40pm Eastern Time.



To access a live webcast or replay of the presentation, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the “Investors” section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com.