checkAd

Amazon has donated and delivered over 140,000 emergency aid supplies to communities affected by Hurricane Ida, with more supplies on the way

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:10  |  39   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today the rapid delivery of over 140,000 relief items from its Disaster Relief Hub to help humanitarian aid partner, Save the Children, respond to Hurricane Ida’s widespread damage. Amazon donated critical emergency supplies to support Save the Children as the organization helps devastated communities begin to recover as quickly as possible. Amazon will donate more relief supplies as other humanitarian aid partners assess needs and request additional support. Hurricane Ida crashed into the Louisiana coastline on August 29 as a Category 4 storm, with winds up to 150 mph and a severe storm surge, knocking out power to more than a million homes and businesses.

Save the Children began assessing emergency needs just after the hurricane raged through the region, and Amazon immediately jumped into action to deploy relief items. Amazon employees loaded trucks and transported supplies less than 72 hours after Hurricane Ida’s landfall, delivering water, hygiene items, and children’s supplies, including diapers, wipes, and toys, along with other needed items. The supplies were delivered to Save the Children, which will distribute relief items directly to people in impacted areas of Louisiana.

“Hurricane Ida made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the same region as one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history. It has been heartbreaking to watch the effect Hurricane Ida has had on so many Americans, and we know many people need help right now,” said Abe Diaz, disaster relief lead at Amazon. “The Disaster Relief Hub allows Amazon to anticipate needs, respond faster, and deliver relief to communities impacted by hurricanes and other natural disasters. We hope that our operations and logistics capabilities help our humanitarian community partners quickly render aid and begin lifting up communities struggling amid this disaster.”

Amazon officially opened its Disaster Relief Hub earlier this year to help shorten the response time between emergency teams’ on-the-ground assessment and the arrival of relief supplies. Those efforts can often take several days after a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ida occurs. To quicken the response time, Amazon analyzed four years of data about efforts supporting natural disaster relief. The company then created a pre-positioning strategy for community partners to help deliver the most commonly needed relief supplies. Now, following the initial deployment of the most urgently needed supplies, Amazon works with its partners to identify other supplies from Amazon’s vast selection of products to fill additional, unique critical requirements. Amazon is also preparing to send water, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), shelter materials, debris clearing equipment, and more to additional humanitarian aid partners.

Seite 1 von 2


Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon has donated and delivered over 140,000 emergency aid supplies to communities affected by Hurricane Ida, with more supplies on the way Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today the rapid delivery of over 140,000 relief items from its Disaster Relief Hub to help humanitarian aid partner, Save the Children, respond to Hurricane Ida’s widespread damage. Amazon donated critical emergency …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure ...
Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:34 UhrROUNDUP: Apple kommt Medienanbietern wie Netflix und Spotify entgegen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:00 UhrAmazon Announces Investment in Nature-Based Carbon Removal Solutions in Brazil with The Nature Conservancy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08:53 UhrApple kommt Medienanbietern wie Netflix und Spotify entgegen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:15 Uhr2 Aktien, die einem den Ruhestand versüßen können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08:02 UhrAmazon-Aktie: Warum Anleger am Ball bleiben sollten
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Amazon Opens Two New Central Maryland Delivery Stations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Arctic Wolf Selects AWS to Power Global Cybersecurity Offering at Scale
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate and Tech Jobs Available in the U.S., and Programming to Help Both Current and Future Employees Grow Their Careers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 31.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten