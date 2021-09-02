Amazon has donated and delivered over 140,000 emergency aid supplies to communities affected by Hurricane Ida, with more supplies on the way

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today the rapid delivery of over 140,000 relief items from its Disaster Relief Hub to help humanitarian aid partner, Save the Children, respond to Hurricane Ida’s widespread damage. Amazon donated critical emergency supplies to support Save the Children as the organization helps devastated communities begin to recover as quickly as possible. Amazon will donate more relief supplies as other humanitarian aid partners assess needs and request additional support. Hurricane Ida crashed into the Louisiana coastline on August 29 as a Category 4 storm, with winds up to 150 mph and a severe storm surge, knocking out power to more than a million homes and businesses.

Save the Children began assessing emergency needs just after the hurricane raged through the region, and Amazon immediately jumped into action to deploy relief items. Amazon employees loaded trucks and transported supplies less than 72 hours after Hurricane Ida’s landfall, delivering water, hygiene items, and children’s supplies, including diapers, wipes, and toys, along with other needed items. The supplies were delivered to Save the Children, which will distribute relief items directly to people in impacted areas of Louisiana.

“Hurricane Ida made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the same region as one of the most destructive storms in U.S. history. It has been heartbreaking to watch the effect Hurricane Ida has had on so many Americans, and we know many people need help right now,” said Abe Diaz, disaster relief lead at Amazon. “The Disaster Relief Hub allows Amazon to anticipate needs, respond faster, and deliver relief to communities impacted by hurricanes and other natural disasters. We hope that our operations and logistics capabilities help our humanitarian community partners quickly render aid and begin lifting up communities struggling amid this disaster.”

Amazon officially opened its Disaster Relief Hub earlier this year to help shorten the response time between emergency teams’ on-the-ground assessment and the arrival of relief supplies. Those efforts can often take several days after a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ida occurs. To quicken the response time, Amazon analyzed four years of data about efforts supporting natural disaster relief. The company then created a pre-positioning strategy for community partners to help deliver the most commonly needed relief supplies. Now, following the initial deployment of the most urgently needed supplies, Amazon works with its partners to identify other supplies from Amazon’s vast selection of products to fill additional, unique critical requirements. Amazon is also preparing to send water, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), shelter materials, debris clearing equipment, and more to additional humanitarian aid partners.