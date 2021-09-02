Vestas Gets Another 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in U.S.
(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 101 MW order to power an undisclosed project in the U.S. The order consists of 24 V150-4.2 MW turbines, further expanding the turbine variant's footprint in North AmericaThe order includes supply, transport, and …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 101 MW order to power an undisclosed project in the U.S.
- The order consists of 24 V150-4.2 MW turbines, further expanding the turbine variant's footprint in North America
- The order includes supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
- Turbine delivery begins in the third quarter of 2022
