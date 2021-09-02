checkAd

Vestas Gets Another 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in U.S.

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 14:08  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 101 MW order to power an undisclosed project in the U.S. The order consists of 24 V150-4.2 MW turbines, further expanding the turbine variant's footprint in North AmericaThe order includes supply, transport, and …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 101 MW order to power an undisclosed project in the U.S.
  • The order consists of 24 V150-4.2 MW turbines, further expanding the turbine variant's footprint in North America
  • The order includes supply, transport, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
  • Turbine delivery begins in the third quarter of 2022
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Gets Another 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in U.S. (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 101 MW order to power an undisclosed project in the U.S. The order consists of 24 V150-4.2 MW turbines, further expanding the turbine variant's footprint in North AmericaThe order includes supply, transport, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Norwegian Air to Sell up to 11.84% of Shares
SOBI Board Recommends SEK 235 per Share Offer from Advent & Aurora
Andritz Gets Electro-Mechanical Equipment Order in Australia
Peloton CEO Terminates Share Selling Plan
Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share
Delivery Hero Likely to Raise Top-Line Outlook Again This Year, Bank of America Says
Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO
Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:02 UhrVestas Gets 189 MW Wind Turbine Order for 2 Projects in USA
PLX AI | Analysen
01.09.21Vestas Gets 396 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia
PLX AI | Analysen
31.08.21Vestas Gets 181 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia
PLX AI | Analysen
30.08.21Vestas Launches Parts & Services Digital Marketplace Covento
PLX AI | Analysen
27.08.21Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell
PLX AI | Analysen
27.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: SocGen senkt Vestas auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 280 Kronen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
27.08.21SOCIETE GENERALE (SOCGEN) stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
26.08.21Vestas Cut to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
PLX AI | Analysen
25.08.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
25.08.21Vestas Gets 2 Orders in Poland of Total 50 MW
PLX AI | Analysen