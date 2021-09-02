Nevgold Provides Corporate Progress Update Through CEO Letter to Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear Shareholders, it has been a fast paced start for NevGold Corp. (“NevGold”) (TSXV:NAU), with a lot of positive progress since our first day of public trading on the TSXV on June 29, 2021. I write this update to shareholders very excited about what the future has in store as we enter into our first active field season with exploration and drilling at our Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada. We are a new player in the gold space, fully funded, with advanced exploration and resource stage projects in both Nevada and British Columbia.



Market Update

Although it has been a quiet market period over July and August for many equities, including natural resources and other industries, we have performed well, trading consistently above our C$0.40 going public financing price on strong volume. The macroeconomic backdrop entering September and Q4 is setting up nicely with some tailwinds starting to enter the market, specifically the key themes of inflation, fiscal stimulus, and low interest rates. Overall, many of the larger cycles poised to drive the commodity markets higher are intact as we exit the summer months.