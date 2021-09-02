Nevgold Provides Corporate Progress Update Through CEO Letter to Shareholders
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear Shareholders, it has been a fast paced start for NevGold Corp. (“NevGold”) (TSXV:NAU), with a
lot of positive progress since our first day of public trading on the TSXV on June 29, 2021. I write this update to shareholders very excited about what the future has in store as we enter into our
first active field season with exploration and drilling at our Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada. We are a new player in the gold space, fully funded, with advanced exploration and
resource stage projects in both Nevada and British Columbia.
Market Update
Although it has been a quiet market period over July and August for many equities, including natural resources and other industries, we have performed well, trading consistently above our C$0.40 going public financing price on strong volume. The macroeconomic backdrop entering September and Q4 is setting up nicely with some tailwinds starting to enter the market, specifically the key themes of inflation, fiscal stimulus, and low interest rates. Overall, many of the larger cycles poised to drive the commodity markets higher are intact as we exit the summer months.
In an effort to ensure timely communication, we will continue to regularly update our investors with company progress as we drive towards the start of our active drilling program at Limousine Butte in September and beyond. One of our main focus areas as a leadership group is to ensure updates are prompt and that we deliver on our clearly stated corporate objectives that we have established.
Limousine Butte, Nevada – Update and Next Steps
Update
Although Covid-19 has made travelling more challenging, I recently completed a two week visit to Nevada to review both our Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects with our Nevada based geology team. After visiting Limousine Butte for a few days, we completed a drill targeting workshop to finalize the upcoming approximate 10,000 meter drilling program at the project.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:
Figure 1 - NevGold Team inside the historically mined Golden Butte pit at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, which produced approximately 100,000 ounces of gold in 1989-1990 from a
near-surface, oxide, heap leach operation.
From left to right: Senior Geologist-Robert Springs, President & CEO-Brandon Bonifacio, Chief Geologist-Derick Unger.
To view image please click here
0 Kommentare