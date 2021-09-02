checkAd

Liberis appoints Georgina Owens as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:29  |  16   |   |   

- Owens joins Liberis to build a suite of embedded finance products to serve Liberis' partners with frictionless finance for their small businesses

- Further expanding the API driven Credit as a Service platform and advance Liberis' machine learning capabilities and use of AI

- Top UK CIO 100 2019 and 2020, UK Top 50 Most Influential Women in Tech 2020 and 2021, Women in IT Awards nominee and winner

- Plans to rapidly double the engineering team to support international growth and onboarding new partners

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global embedded business finance platform Liberis has today announced it has added Georgina Owens to the London based team to serve as CTO and drive the company's technology and engineering strategy forward.

Liberis

"We are thrilled to bring Georgina on board to navigate our engineering team through the company's rapid expansion and onboarding of new partnerships," said Rob Straathof, CEO Liberis. "An advocate of building engaged and autonomous teams, we are confident Georgina can guide Liberis through the continued development and delivery of our award winning offering. The past year we have invested heavily in scaling our platform, to build a world leading embedded finance offering for our partners around the world, and have further expanded internationally to serve SMEs in seven markets."

Owens has held senior technology leadership and transformation roles since 1987. She joins Liberis most recently from a role as Chief Product and Technology Officer at Doqit Technologies. Previously she held executive technology and advisory positions at DAZN, Vodafone, WPP, Kantar, Cognizant, Centrica, British Gas and Citibank.

"I'm excited to work with this dynamic team on Liberis' industry leading embedded business finance products. Revenue based finance is the future for small business funding and I look forward to continuing to develop Liberis' product with new features and functionality as we support more and more businesses around the world through partnerships."

About Liberis

Liberis is the leading global embedded finance platform. Founded in 2007, it provides ecommerce and payments partners with the technology platforms and financial solutions for hyper-personalised, fair funding for their small business customers. Headquartered in the UK, Liberis empowers businesses and provides positive impact. It has financed more than 17,000 SMEs worldwide with more than $700m. Liberis is supported by British Business Investments, Paragon, BCI Finance and SVB. Learn more at liberis.com.

Images of Georgina are here

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493702/Liberis_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liberis appoints Georgina Owens as Chief Technology Officer - Owens joins Liberis to build a suite of embedded finance products to serve Liberis' partners with frictionless finance for their small businesses - Further expanding the API driven Credit as a Service platform and advance Liberis' machine learning …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Philippines Pharmacy Retail Industry Outlook to 2025 - Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% basis Revenue during 2019-2025: Ken Research
Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030, Advantages of Real-time ...
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Contrast Security Provides Application Security Leadership and Direction for Software Supply Chain ...
PolyU's research finds contact tracing is an effective way for controlling the spread of COVID-19 ...
'Edifice of Magnificence': Dominica Completes Construction of Citizenship by Investment Funded Hospital
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...