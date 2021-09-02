checkAd

CityWest Engagement Rates for Email Marketing Soar 262% Above Industry Benchmarks With Combination of Calix Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:25  |  29   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that CityWest, a fast-growing British Columbia-based broadband service provider (BSP), is capitalizing on the tight integration between Calix Marketing Cloud and leading email marketing platform Mailchimp to transform its marketing execution. CityWest is using the combination to create highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns that boost open rates to 54 percent, 262 percent higher than the industry average of 21 percent. As a Calix Revenue EDGE customer and longtime user of Mailchimp, CityWest is now harnessing the power of the integrated platforms to automatically share audience segments, enriched with behavioral data, from Marketing Cloud directly into Mailchimp. The integration also automatically shares the results of the campaign from Mailchimp back into Marketing Cloud. This enables CityWest to manage email lists, create targeted messaging, and run email campaigns for premium managed Wi-Fi services that excite subscribers. As a result, CityWest is able to run a closed-loop campaign to drive high impact offers that maximize the return on investment (ROI) of its marketing dollars and grow average revenue per user (ARPU).

The winning combination of Marketing Cloud—which is purpose-built for BSP marketers—and Mailchimp is boosted by the expertise of Calix Premier Customer Success Services. Calix Success Services experts work with marketers to help them execute plans that maximize subscriber engagement and realize value quickly. In just three months, CityWest has been able to:

  • Simplify and streamline campaign development. The integrated solution gives CityWest an outsized marketing presence, allowing the three-person marketing team to create more campaigns than they ever thought possible—each with distinct, targeted messaging. CityWest can now easily micro-segment their subscriber base, engage them with messages that resonate, and deliver offers that will enhance their experience—all from an integrated platform.
  • Maximize ROI with actionable insights. In one campaign, CityWest identified their “power user” subscribers who repeatedly exceeded their usage limits and who would benefit from an upgrade. They developed an omnichannel marketing program including email, targeted Facebook ads, and outbound calls from their customer service reps (CSRs). The results were staggering; by targeting the right subscribers with timely and relevant messages through Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp, CityWest achieved an engagement level of 54 percent—nearly three times that of a typical email campaign, which has an average open rate of 21 percent.
  • Gain an end-to-end view of campaign performance. Marketing Cloud makes it easy for CityWest to monitor the performance of its campaigns and adjust tactics accordingly. The performance dashboard in Marketing Cloud provides end-to-end visibility into key metrics such as open rates, click-throughs, unsubscribes, and bounce rates, as well as performance reporting for in-app mobile notifications, allowing them to quickly assess the impact and ROI of their marketing investments. Additionally, Marketing Cloud helps the team uncover actionable insights that drive acquisition, cross-sell, and upsell while also reducing churn, making it more straightforward and efficient to track, manage, and grow revenue.

CityWest was founded more than a century ago to serve small communities in and around the city of Prince Rupert, British Columbia. Since then, CityWest has grown its footprint significantly, serving diverse communities from Prince Rupert to Vanderhoof in the north while expanding into southern areas of the province. This includes recently announced initiatives to bring broadband services to previously underserved areas such as Cortes, Denman, and Hornby Islands. CityWest offers a full range of residential and business services, including premium managed Wi-Fi services delivered via the comprehensive Revenue EDGE solution. In addition to Marketing Cloud, CityWest has deployed GigaSpire BLAST systems, the CommandIQ mobile app (under the CityWest HomeNet brand), EDGE Suites applications ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ, and Calix Support Cloud.

Wertpapier


