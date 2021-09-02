CityWest Engagement Rates for Email Marketing Soar 262% Above Industry Benchmarks With Combination of Calix Marketing Cloud and Mailchimp

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that CityWest, a fast-growing British Columbia-based broadband service provider (BSP), is capitalizing on the tight integration between Calix Marketing Cloud and leading email marketing platform Mailchimp to transform its marketing execution. CityWest is using the combination to create highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns that boost open rates to 54 percent, 262 percent higher than the industry average of 21 percent. As a Calix Revenue EDGE customer and longtime user of Mailchimp, CityWest is now harnessing the power of the integrated platforms to automatically share audience segments, enriched with behavioral data, from Marketing Cloud directly into Mailchimp. The integration also automatically shares the results of the campaign from Mailchimp back into Marketing Cloud. This enables CityWest to manage email lists, create targeted messaging, and run email campaigns for premium managed Wi-Fi services that excite subscribers. As a result, CityWest is able to run a closed-loop campaign to drive high impact offers that maximize the return on investment (ROI) of its marketing dollars and grow average revenue per user (ARPU).

The winning combination of Marketing Cloud—which is purpose-built for BSP marketers—and Mailchimp is boosted by the expertise of Calix Premier Customer Success Services. Calix Success Services experts work with marketers to help them execute plans that maximize subscriber engagement and realize value quickly. In just three months, CityWest has been able to: