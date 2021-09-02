Phunware to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) ("Phunware" or "the Company") a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has been …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) ("Phunware" or "the Company") a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Phunware's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.