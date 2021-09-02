checkAd

Phunware to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) ("Phunware" or "the Company") a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has been …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) ("Phunware" or "the Company") a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Phunware's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile - Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com
Phone: (949) 574-3860

PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: press@phunware.com
Phone: (512) 693-4199

SOURCE: Phunware, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662197/Phunware-to-Present-at-the-10th-Annu ...

Phunware Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phunware to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021 AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) ("Phunware" or "the Company") a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Job Recovery and Growth in NY Accelerated by State Stox - a Newly Launched Trading Venue to Focus ...
Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed ...
Nuinsco Announces Seventh Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical Elements & ...
Voicemod is Bringing Voice Avatars and Real-Time Engagement to the Metaverse - Official Partner ...
Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, ...
Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results
Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units
Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...