BioLargo Launches PFAS Testing and Treatment System Selection Program

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it has launched a new service offering to test …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it has launched a new service offering to test customer water to determine PFAS contamination levels and advise on appropriate treatment equipment options to meet federal, state and local regulatory requirements. The program offers peace of mind and proof of concept to customers who need PFAS water treatment solutions in the face of an uncertain and rapidly evolving technological and regulatory landscape.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made chemicals that contaminate drinking water in thousands of sites in the United States. The Federal government, and many state governments, are tightening regulations due to mounting evidence about the impacts of PFAS chemicals on human health and their ubiquity in water throughout the developed world. Learn more at https://www.biolargoengineering.com/biolargo-answers-administrations-u ....

BioLargo's new PFAS Testing Program offers customers timely, accurate, and reliable testing of their water to determine, quantify, and qualify their PFAS contamination problem. Once contamination and water chemistry are characterized, BioLargo selects and optimizes appropriate water treatment equipment from a menu of different technologies that addresses the customer's specific water chemistry and PFAS contamination makeup. The company then offers on-site piloting of the company's own PFAS water treatment technology (the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator, or AEC). The AEC is a low-cost, low-waste, and sustainable solution for removing PFAS from water.

Customers can reach out to BioLargo engineers to schedule testing at https://www.biolargoengineering.com/biolargo-pfas-testing-program/.

Randall Moore, President of BioLargo's engineering division said, "With the launch of this new program, our engineers will be able to better serve municipalities that are struggling with having to close water wells due to PFAS contamination. Our AEC system reduces treatment costs because it generates only a fraction of the PFAS-laden waste compared to other treatment technologies like carbon filtration or ion exchange. No two water sources have the same underlying chemistry, and there are over 4,500 different PFAS compounds that can contaminate water. Thus, it is crucial to optimize treatment processes for each situation."

