Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Autologous, Allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK & More - Exploring the State of Play in Cell Therapy,” at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 7:40 a.m. PDT/10:40 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the panel will be available by visiting the Investor Events and Presentations section of atarabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live presentation.