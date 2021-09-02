checkAd

Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:30  |  13   |   |   

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Pascal Touchon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Autologous, Allogeneic CAR-T, CAR-NK & More - Exploring the State of Play in Cell Therapy,” at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 7:40 a.m. PDT/10:40 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the panel will be available by visiting the Investor Events and Presentations section of atarabio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Wertpapier


