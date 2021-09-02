checkAd

IAA Adds New Colorado Branch and Relocates in South Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces a new branch, located in Colorado Springs (CO), bringing the total number of branches in Colorado to four. The new branch will provide increased service in the southern part of the state. In addition, the company has relocated and expanded its IAA Lexington (SC) branch to meet growing demand in the area. Both locations offer state-of-the-art facilities that will support increased customer capacity needs.

“We remain focused on providing our customers with top-of-the-line facilities and the capacity to keep pace with strong market growth,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “Our new branches in Colorado and South Carolina are strategically located to meet these needs as we continue to enhance the vehicle buying and selling experience.”

The new branches are located at the following:
- IAA Colorado Springs, 8500 Import Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80925
- IAA Lexington, 424 Two Notch Rd, Lexington, SC 29073

A listing of branch preview and sales days can be found at www.iaai.com.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

