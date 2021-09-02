Alcoa Deschambault and ABI Smelters in Canada Earn Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Certifications

All three of the smelters that Alcoa operates in Canada are now ASI-certified, as the Baie Comeau smelter was certified in 2019.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced that its Deschambault and Aluminerie de Bécancour (ABI) smelters in Canada have earned Performance Standard certifications from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), the industry’s most comprehensive system for third-party validation of sustainable manufacturing processes.

In total, Alcoa has earned Performance Standard certifications for 15 operating locations, including three bauxite mines, five alumina refineries, and seven aluminum smelters and cast houses.

In addition to the facilities in Canada, Alcoa has also successfully completed an expansion of scope and surveillance audit against ASI’s Chain of Custody (CoC) certification, which allows Alcoa to continue to market ASI-certified bauxite, alumina, and aluminum. Alcoa’s CoC scope includes all the Company’s bauxite mines in Western Australia and Brazil, all of its alumina refineries in Western Australia and the Alumar refinery in Brazil, and its aluminum smelters and cast houses in Canada, Norway, Spain and Iceland.

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative provides independent, third-party validation and traceability of responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum. Earning the Performance Standard certifications and the Chain of Custody validation is an important part of Alcoa’s Advance Sustainably strategy and helps recognize progress against two core sustainability objectives – improving the company’s operational footprint and enhancing the value of its products through differentiation.

“We are on a journey to re-define what it means to be the most sustainable upstream aluminum company, and earning additional third-party validation of the sustainability of our operations and products is a critical part of that process,” said Rosa García Pineiro, Alcoa’s Vice President of Sustainability. “Today, we are able to deliver ASI-certified aluminum to customers anywhere in the world, which reflects our commitment to leading the industry forward and delivering sustainable financial, environmental, and societal value. Thank you to the Alcoans at Deschambault and ABI for their hard work in earning these certifications.”

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of ASI said, “ASI congratulates Alcoa on achieving these latest Performance Standard Certifications at the ABI and Deschambault smelters, and the scope expansion to its Chain of Custody Standard Certification, which now comprises three bauxite mines, four alumina refineries and seven aluminium smelters. These Certifications are a validation of Alcoa’s commitment and collective efforts to demonstrate the sustainability practices in place at these operations, as well as to the company’s ongoing and valued support of ASI’s Standards program.”

