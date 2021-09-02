Arena Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual R&D Investor Calls and Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced they will be hosting two virtual R&D Investor calls for analysts and investors focused on the Company’s etrasimod programs. The Company will also participate in five upcoming investor conferences throughout September.

In addition to presentations by Arena’s senior management team, the investor calls will feature presentations by and Q&A with renowned key opinion leaders.

Gastroenterology Investor Call

Presenters:

Robert Lisicki, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Arena Pharmaceuticals

William Sandborn, MD, Distinguished Professor of Medicine; University of California San Diego

The video webcast will be broadcast live in listen-only mode from 10:30 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Register for the event here. An archived webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com.

Dermatology Investor Call

Presenters:

Doug Manion, MD, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, Arena Pharmaceuticals

Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor, Director of Clinical Research; George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences

The video webcast will be broadcast live in listen-only mode from 11:00 a.m. ET to 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, September 27, 2021. Register for the event here. An archived webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of Arena's website at www.arenapharm.com.

September Investor Conferences

Arena management will provide an overview of the Company during investor meetings and presentations at five upcoming investor conferences:

Citi 2021 BioPharma Virtual Conference – September 9th

Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference – September 10th

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference – September 13th & 14th

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – September 15th

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – September 28th & 29th

About Etrasimod

Etrasimod (APD334) is a next generation, once-daily, oral, highly selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator discovered by Arena and designed for optimized pharmacology and engagement of S1P receptors 1, 4, and 5, which may lead to an improved efficacy and safety profile. Etrasimod is intended to provide systemic and local effects on specific immune cell types and has the potential to treat multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, eosinophilic esophagitis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.