ROCCAT Teams Up With UK Call of Duty Content Creator and Sidemen Co-owner Vikkstar for Full PC Peripheral Partnership

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today announced a new partnership with popular UK content creator Vikram “Vikkstar” Singh Barn. Vikkstar has been creating content on YouTube since 2010 and runs three unique channels. His main channel, Vikkstar123, boasts over 7.1 million subscribers and his other channels command another 5 million subscribers. In 2020, Vikkstar became co-owner of the London Royal Ravens Call of Duty League team, and he is also a longtime member and co-owner of the Sidemen Collective – an online group of YouTube personalities hailing from the United Kingdom. Famed for playing popular games like Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Fortnite, Vikkstar also collaborates with his fellow Sidemen and Royal Ravens to create regular entertaining content for their fans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005230/en/