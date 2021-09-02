checkAd

ROCCAT Teams Up With UK Call of Duty Content Creator and Sidemen Co-owner Vikkstar for Full PC Peripheral Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today announced a new partnership with popular UK content creator Vikram “Vikkstar” Singh Barn. Vikkstar has been creating content on YouTube since 2010 and runs three unique channels. His main channel, Vikkstar123, boasts over 7.1 million subscribers and his other channels command another 5 million subscribers. In 2020, Vikkstar became co-owner of the London Royal Ravens Call of Duty League team, and he is also a longtime member and co-owner of the Sidemen Collective – an online group of YouTube personalities hailing from the United Kingdom. Famed for playing popular games like Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Fortnite, Vikkstar also collaborates with his fellow Sidemen and Royal Ravens to create regular entertaining content for their fans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005230/en/

Popular UK Call of Duty Content Creator Vikkstar Signs with ROCCAT to Exclusively Use the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand’s Kone Pro Air, Syn Pro Air, and Vulcan TKL Pro (Photo: Business Wire)

Popular UK Call of Duty Content Creator Vikkstar Signs with ROCCAT to Exclusively Use the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand’s Kone Pro Air, Syn Pro Air, and Vulcan TKL Pro (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Vikkstar as we’ve been big fans of his for a long time,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. “Vikkstar has fostered a thriving gaming following, and we are excited for his fans to experience the design and performance advantage of our ROCCAT gear. We’re proud to be joining forces with such a renowned member of the YouTube community and welcome Vikkstar to the ROCCAT family.”

With the new partnership Vikkstar will be using ROCCAT’s latest PC accessories when gaming and creating content. Vikkstar’s starting lineup of ROCCAT’s Pro line of PC accessories includes the award-winning Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse, the mechanical Vulcan TKL Pro gaming keyboard featuring ROCCAT’s ridiculously fast optical switches, and the all-new Syn Pro Air wireless 3D audio gaming headset. Vikkstar will also be collaborating with ROCCAT on future products and a variety of new initiatives as he joins ROCCAT’s exciting roster of top-tier partners, players, and content creators.

Seite 1 von 3
Turtle Beach Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROCCAT Teams Up With UK Call of Duty Content Creator and Sidemen Co-owner Vikkstar for Full PC Peripheral Partnership ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today announced a new partnership with popular UK content creator Vikram “Vikkstar” Singh Barn. Vikkstar has been creating content on YouTube since 2010 and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure ...
Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Turtle Beach to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Best-Selling Console Gaming Headset Brand Turtle Beach Unveils the Newly Redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Turtle Beach Corporation Responds to Misleading Statements by The Donerail Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ROCCAT’s Studio-Grade Torch Microphone for Gamers, Streamers, and Aspiring Creators Now Available Worldwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Turtle Beach Extends and Expands Partnership With League of Legends Streamer KayPea to Include ROCCAT PC Accessories
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Turtle Beach Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results That Exceeded Its Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten