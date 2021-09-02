ROCCAT Teams Up With UK Call of Duty Content Creator and Sidemen Co-owner Vikkstar for Full PC Peripheral Partnership
ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today announced a new partnership with popular UK content creator Vikram “Vikkstar” Singh Barn. Vikkstar has been creating content on YouTube since 2010 and runs three unique channels. His main channel, Vikkstar123, boasts over 7.1 million subscribers and his other channels command another 5 million subscribers. In 2020, Vikkstar became co-owner of the London Royal Ravens Call of Duty League team, and he is also a longtime member and co-owner of the Sidemen Collective – an online group of YouTube personalities hailing from the United Kingdom. Famed for playing popular games like Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Fortnite, Vikkstar also collaborates with his fellow Sidemen and Royal Ravens to create regular entertaining content for their fans.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005230/en/
Popular UK Call of Duty Content Creator Vikkstar Signs with ROCCAT to Exclusively Use the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand’s Kone Pro Air, Syn Pro Air, and Vulcan TKL Pro (Photo: Business Wire)
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Vikkstar as we’ve been big fans of his for a long time,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. “Vikkstar has fostered a thriving gaming following, and we are excited for his fans to experience the design and performance advantage of our ROCCAT gear. We’re proud to be joining forces with such a renowned member of the YouTube community and welcome Vikkstar to the ROCCAT family.”
With the new partnership Vikkstar will be using ROCCAT’s latest PC accessories when gaming and creating content. Vikkstar’s starting lineup of ROCCAT’s Pro line of PC accessories includes the award-winning Kone Pro Air wireless gaming mouse, the mechanical Vulcan TKL Pro gaming keyboard featuring ROCCAT’s ridiculously fast optical switches, and the all-new Syn Pro Air wireless 3D audio gaming headset. Vikkstar will also be collaborating with ROCCAT on future products and a variety of new initiatives as he joins ROCCAT’s exciting roster of top-tier partners, players, and content creators.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare