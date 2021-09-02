Allison Transmission Announces Expanded Electrification Capabilities and Rebrand of Vehicle Test Center

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce it has significantly expanded the electrification testing capabilities at its Vehicle Environmental Test Center, which will be rebranded as the Vehicle Electrification and Environmental Test Center (VE+ET).

The branding has evolved to better represent the extensive capabilities of the facility, as well as the manner in which Allison engineers, external partners and clients are leveraging the facility. Located on the campus of Allison Transmission’s global headquarters in Indianapolis, the Vehicle Electrification and Environmental Test Center is the only one of its kind in the Midwest, offering a truly unique set of capabilities. The state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of repeatable, reliable and seasonally- independent vehicle electrification testing.

“Recognizing the value of this unique resource, and considering Allison’s extensive knowledge of battery management and system level integration, Allison engineers, along with our OEM partners are leveraging the Vehicle Electrification and Environmental Test Center to facilitate electric vehicle development and validation programs,” said Branden Harbin, Executive Director of Global Marketing at Allison Transmission. “These engagements are an opportunity to support the continued development of fully electric propulsion solutions, as well as deepen and develop partnerships with established OEMs and new entrants.”

Opened in 2020, the 60,000-square-foot VE+ET Center houses a hot soak chamber, a cold soak chamber, and two chassis dyne-equipped environmental chambers capable of simulating a broad range of duty cycles. Environmental conditions from negative 54 degrees to positive 125 degrees Fahrenheit, altitudes up to 18,000 feet, as well as grades and other on-road conditions can be simulated within the facility. A recently added thermal feature simulates solar radiant heat to support HVAC testing.