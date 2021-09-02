checkAd

Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Presenter: Frederic Kerrest, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder
Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Presenter: Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Wednesday, September 15, 2021

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 13,050 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

