Faraday Future China Welcomes Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Liu Yuchao

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced its new FF China Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Liu Yuchao. FF is now in the critical period of FF 91 delivery preparations, and Liu Yuchao’s joining will help FF take a solid step forward in promoting the production and delivery of FF’s ultimate intelligent techluxury flagship FF 91. Liu Yuchao will be fully responsible for FF China's Supply Chain, reporting to FF China CEO Chen Xuefeng and Global Supply Chain Head in the U.S. Benedikt Hartmann.

Liu Yuchao - Faraday Future

"It is a great honor to join Faraday Future, which is a very competitive company with big dreams," Liu Yuchao said. "I’m looking forward to opening a new chapter of my career at FF. I know that my experience in the supply chain field can help accelerate the mass production and delivery of the FF 91 in the China market."

Prior to joining FF, Liu Yuchao served as Project Manager, Operations Director, Vice President of Procurement and Vice President of Operations at Chang’an-Ford-Mazda, Chery Jaguar Land Rover and Ford Motor China. He has more than 16 years of industry experience in supply chain management, procurement strategy, cost control, EV operations and related areas. Liu Yuchao graduated from Nanjing University of Technology and obtained a master's degree in engineering from Wuhan University of Technology.

FF is recruiting executives and employees worldwide to ensure the mass production and delivery of FF 91. The company is currently ramping up hiring efforts for the Hanford, CA manufacturing facility and expects to continue to increase hiring there in the coming months. Top-level positions are being recruited now in vehicle assembly, paint, body and propulsion assembly. FF China has also started recruiting jobs including artificial intelligence, car networking, and marketing.

For specific recruitment information, please check www.ff.com/us/careers. Potential candidates should check the website often, as new positions are announced frequently.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

Download the new FF intelligent APP at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online.

