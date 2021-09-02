checkAd

Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and Failures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY” or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today released a letter to fellow stockholders outlining recent ill-advised actions and announcements made by CYDY’s current leadership that have further destroyed the Company’s value and damaged its credibility.

The letter outlines CYDY leadership’s previous unwillingness to work collaboratively and constructively with experts to secure FDA approval for Leronlimab, and their greater concern with clinging to their positions and outsized compensation packages at the expense of shareholders. It also highlights the recent value destructive public relations campaign initiated by current Board and management, designed to distract stockholders from its history of failures and missed deadlines, which has only further impeded CYDY’s efforts to secure FDA approval for Leronlimab.

The letter emphasizes that if elected, the Group’s nominees will work collaboratively with others to implement a strategic plan designed to obtain FDA approval. This plan, which will be shared with all stockholders shortly, should generate much-needed revenue in the near term, help restore CYDY’s credibility, and enhance long-term value for all stockholders.

The full text of the Group’s letter to CYDY stockholders can be accessed at: www.advancingll.com/lettertwo.

All CYDY shareholders are reminded that your vote is extremely important, no matter how many shares you own and despite CYDY leadership’s efforts to suppress your vote. The value of your investment is at risk. Help enable CYDY to achieve its incredible potential by voting the WHITE proxy card to elect our five independent director nominees today.

Important Information

Paul Rosenbaum, Jeffrey Beaty, Arthur Wilmes, Thomas Errico, M.D., Bruce Patterson, M.D., Peter Staats, M.D., Melissa Yeager and CCTV Proxy Group, LLC (collectively the “Participants”) have filed a definitive proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to be used in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of CytoDyn Inc. (the “Company”). All stockholders are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other documents related to the solicitation of proxies. The definitive proxy statement and an accompanying proxy card is available at no charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/. In addition, the Participants will provide copies of the proxy statement, without charge, upon request. Requests for copies should be directed to the Participants’ Proxy Solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, by calling (844) 202-7428.

Disclaimer

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction to any person. In addition, the discussions and opinions in this press release and the material contained herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide investment advice. All statements contained in this press release that are not clearly historical in nature or that depend on future events are “forward-looking statements,” which are not guarantees of future performance or results, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different. Certain information included in this material is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable. No representation is made with respect to the accuracy or completeness of such data. The Participants disclaim any obligation to update the information herein and reserve the right to change any of their opinions expressed herein at any time as it deems appropriate.

Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and Failures A group of long-time stockholders (the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY” or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today released a letter to fellow …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Moderna Announces Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for Alternative Director Nominees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Responds to Highly Misleading Company Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and Waging an Unlawful Proxy Contest
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten