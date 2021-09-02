San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) expands use of its online contract lifecycle management solution with mdf commerce

checkAd

This expanded use by SANDAG reinforces the US market reach of mdf commerce in the strategic sourcing sector.

MONTREAL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces today that the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), a regional government agency that represents 18 cities and the County of San Diego, plans to expand its use of the platform to encompass its small and disadvantaged vendor program and its grant distribution program. In addition to the existing 10-year agreement with mdf commerce for its end-to-end contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution, SANDAG has implemented tailored features and functionality from the mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing suite and is using the certification and pre-qualification modules to manage its diversity and equity BENCH Program. SANDAG will also be integrating its Grants Program to the mdf commerce strategic sourcing platform.

“We’re pleased to continue to build on our business relationship with mdf commerce,” said Kelly Mikhail, Manager of Contracts and Procurement at SANDAG. “Their tailor-made solution supports our overall goal as an effective public organization to reduce our manual processes, drive procurement process efficiency and ultimately generate savings. We are happy to have been able to use the certification module to replace and integrate our successful BENCH program, which helps improve access to SANDAG opportunities for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Small Business Firms. Adding our Grants Program to the platform will allow us to more efficiently manage increasing grant volumes and enable easier prospective grantee participation and collaboration.”

“We’re proud of this enhanced collaboration with the San Diego Association of Governments,” said Mark Eigenbauer, President of Strategic Sourcing at mdf commerce. “This announcement further strengthens our position in the US, since it represents a significant expansion into the substantial California market and continuous growth in our network of 3,500+ buying agencies and 300,000+ suppliers across North America. This will help demonstrate that there is clear value in using our strategic sourcing solution to cut costs and improve efficiency, increase vendor outreach, ensure increased adoption of diversity-focused policies, and enhance overall transparency in purchasing.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our Strategic Sourcing, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
Mark Eigenbauer
President, Strategic Sourcing
Toll-free number: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 6250
Email: mark.eigenbauer@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce   
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com





