San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) expands use of its online contract lifecycle management solution with mdf commerce

This expanded use by SANDAG reinforces the US market reach of mdf commerce in the strategic sourcing sector.

MONTREAL, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, announces today that the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), a regional government agency that represents 18 cities and the County of San Diego, plans to expand its use of the platform to encompass its small and disadvantaged vendor program and its grant distribution program. In addition to the existing 10-year agreement with mdf commerce for its end-to-end contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution, SANDAG has implemented tailored features and functionality from the mdf commerce Strategic Sourcing suite and is using the certification and pre-qualification modules to manage its diversity and equity BENCH Program. SANDAG will also be integrating its Grants Program to the mdf commerce strategic sourcing platform.

“We’re pleased to continue to build on our business relationship with mdf commerce,” said Kelly Mikhail, Manager of Contracts and Procurement at SANDAG. “Their tailor-made solution supports our overall goal as an effective public organization to reduce our manual processes, drive procurement process efficiency and ultimately generate savings. We are happy to have been able to use the certification module to replace and integrate our successful BENCH program, which helps improve access to SANDAG opportunities for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Small Business Firms. Adding our Grants Program to the platform will allow us to more efficiently manage increasing grant volumes and enable easier prospective grantee participation and collaboration.”