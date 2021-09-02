Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a growing lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 1, 2021.

Net sales increased 8.6% to $149.1 million compared to $137.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and increased 22.3% when compared to the same period in 2019

Gross margin improved 180 basis points to 54.6% compared to 52.8% in the prior year second quarter

Operating income increased 33.7%, or $3.3 million, to $13.1 million compared to $9.8 million in the prior year second quarter

Net income was $9.0 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the prior year second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 29.0% to $21.6 million compared to $16.8 million in the prior year second quarter



1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

“Our solid performance this quarter reflects the strong relationships we have with our customers and the underlying strength of our business. Our initiatives continue to deliver the planned results, and we’re excited to build upon them,” said Sam Sato, Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading.

“My first one hundred days in the role of CEO were busy, productive, and incredibly energizing after meeting personally with most of our team members. I am very impressed with the depth of talent, level of commitment and excitement this team brings day in and day out. With our senior leaders, we continued our comprehensive review of our current operations, logistics networks, marketing and technology capabilities, and our unique brands and products. Following our deep dive analysis, we formulated our ‘Big Dam Blueprint’, which we believe will unlock our full potential for long-term, sustainable growth that serves all of our stakeholders.”

Big Dam Blueprint

Begin with a digital-first mindset that integrates technology into all areas of the business, fundamentally changing how we operate and deliver value to customers. Intensify efforts to optimize Duluth Trading’s owned DTC channels by increasing focus and investments in our direct channel as our primary growth vehicle. We are conducting strategic research that will inform decisions on future stores regarding new locations and market share potential, size and layout. Evolve the Company’s multi-brand platform as a new pathway to grow the business. Create unique brand positions, across men’s and women’s, for Duluth, 40Grit, Alaskan Hardgear, Buck Naked, and Best Made to address customer needs for various occasions including work, outdoor recreation, casual lifestyle, and first layer. Invest in the evolution of the Duluth Trading platform to enable the integration of new brands, expand our offerings, and broaden our customer base. Carefully test and learn to unlock long-term growth potential. Explore new opportunities to engage current and potential customers through products, services and touchpoints that they expect and value. Increase and, in some areas, accelerate investments to future proof the business. Areas under analysis include greater automation across the logistics network; technology that will improve operations, generate positive impact and sustainable returns; support growth through multiple brands and seamlessly integrate new brands into the portfolio, and attract the talent, skillsets and expertise needed to scale the business.



Sato continued, “We believe our Big Dam Blueprint is sound and necessary to continue to strengthen our relationship with the customer, lead as a competitive force, and meet our long-term growth objectives by the end of 2025, which are to achieve at least $1 billion in sales; high-single to low-double digit operating margins; generate positive free cash flow; and maintain balance sheet flexibility. Our blueprint provides a clear path to ongoing and sustainable profitability and sales growth and our entire team is very excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended August 1, 2021

Net sales increased 8.6% to $149.1 million, compared to $137.4 million in the same period a year ago and increased 22.3% versus the second quarter of 2019. Retail store net sales increased by 73.6% to $63.9 million, a significant increase over last year’s second quarter when store traffic was adversely affected by the pandemic. For a more normalized comparison, retail store sales were up 3.5% compared with the second quarter of 2019. Direct-to-consumer net sales decreased by 15.2% to $85.2 million compared to the second quarter last year when consumers were under stay at-home orders and online shopping surged. For a more normalized comparison, direct-to-consumer sales increased 41.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net sales in store markets increased 19.8% to $107.1 million, compared to $89.4 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by a continued ramp up in store traffic as compared to the prior year. Net sales in non-store markets decreased 12.7 %, to $40.7 million, compared to heavy volume, extended free shipping offers, due to higher promotions and digital prospecting during that period.

Men’s apparel net sales increased 6.5% driven by growth in knits and woven shirts. Women’s apparel net sales growth outpaced men’s for the quarter, increasing 10.0% driven by strength in woven shirts, bottoms, and footwear.

Gross profit increased 12.4% to $81.4 million, or 54.6% of net sales, compared to $72.5 million, or 52.8% of net sales, in the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross profit was driven by a higher mix of full price sales, as well as improved gross margins particularly within the Women’s division.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9.0% to $68.3 million, compared to $62.7 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses slightly increased to 45.8%, compared to 45.6% in the corresponding prior year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expense was primarily due to adding back temporary expense reductions taken during the pandemic coupled with annual base salary merit increases, the addition of fixed costs from the three stores opened in the back half of 2020, and higher depreciation expense.

The effective tax rate related to controlling interest was 25% compared to 24% in the corresponding prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $18.9 million, net working capital of $84.2 million, and no outstanding balance on its $150.0 million revolving senior credit facility.

On May 14, 2021, the Company terminated its Credit Agreement, dated as of May 17, 2018, as amended, and entered into a new credit agreement (the “New Credit Agreement”). The New Credit Agreement matures on May 14, 2026 and provides for borrowings of up to $150.0 million that are available under a revolving senior credit facility, with a $5.0 million sublimit for issuance of standby letters of credit, as well as a $10.0 million sublimit for swing line loans. At the Company’s option, the interest rate applicable to the Revolver will be a floating rate equal to: (i) the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index rate (“BSBY”) plus the applicable rate of 1.25% to 2.00% determined based on the Company’s rent adjusted leverage ratio, or (ii) the base rate plus the applicable rate of 0.25% to 1.00% based on the Company’s rent adjusted leverage ratio. The New Credit Agreement is secured by essentially all Company assets and requires the Company to maintain compliance with certain financial and non-financial covenants, including a maximum rent adjusted leverage ratio and a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio as defined in the New Credit Agreement.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company updated its fiscal 2021 outlook as follows:

Net sales in the range of $700 million to $715 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $70 million to $72 million 1

EPS in the range of $0.71 to $0.76 per diluted share

Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $18 million

1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended August 1, 2021, versus the three and six months ended August 2, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.

The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

August 1, 2021 January 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,921 $ 47,221 Receivables 2,912 2,270 Inventory, net 134,887 149,052 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 13,090 10,203 Prepaid catalog costs 39 1,014 Total current assets 169,849 209,760 Property and equipment, net 117,571 124,237 Operating lease right-of-use assets 112,131 117,490 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 51,598 53,468 Available-for-sale security 6,729 6,111 Other assets, net 5,280 4,511 Total assets $ 463,158 $ 515,577 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 37,717 $ 33,647 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,687 37,686 Income taxes payable 587 7,579 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,378 11,050 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,657 2,629 Current portion of Duluth long-term debt — 2,500 Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1 658 623 Total current liabilities 85,684 95,714 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 98,950 104,287 Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 41,633 43,299 Duluth long-term debt, less current maturities — 45,750 TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1 26,928 27,229 Deferred tax liabilities 8,061 8,200 Total liabilities 261,256 324,479 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock (991 ) (628 ) Capital stock 94,080 92,875 Retained earnings 110,703 101,166 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 564 48 Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 204,356 193,461 Noncontrolling interest (2,454 ) (2,363 ) Total shareholders' equity 201,902 191,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 463,158 $ 515,577

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Trading Company is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.





DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Net sales $ 149,127 $ 137,375 $ 282,546 $ 247,292 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 67,701 64,903 134,577 122,488 Gross profit 81,426 72,472 147,969 124,804 Selling, general and administrative expenses 68,339 62,680 132,987 133,986 Operating income (loss) 13,087 9,792 14,982 (9,182 ) Interest expense 1,182 1,778 2,490 3,128 Other income (loss), net 56 (250 ) 72 (191 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,961 7,764 12,564 (12,501 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,014 1,866 3,119 (3,220 ) Net income (loss) 8,947 5,898 9,445 (9,281 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (45 ) (43 ) (91 ) (87 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 8,992 $ 5,941 $ 9,536 $ (9,194 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 32,624 32,445 32,582 32,408 Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.28 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ (0.28 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 32,813 32,445 32,786 32,408 Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ (0.28 )





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 9,445 $ (9,281 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,516 13,292 Stock based compensation 1,007 881 Deferred income taxes (312 ) 3,300 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 67 321 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (642 ) (625 ) Income taxes receivable — (3,780 ) Inventory 14,165 (19,735 ) Prepaid expense & other current assets (1,332 ) 2,594 Software hosting implementation costs, net (1,220 ) — Deferred catalog costs 975 927 Trade accounts payable 2,889 3,360 Income taxes payable (6,992 ) (3,427 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (4,908 ) (1,556 ) Other assets (1,035 ) — Noncash lease impacts (111 ) 927 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,512 (12,802 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,984 ) (8,842 ) Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores — (357 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 71 64 Proceeds from disposals 55 — Net cash used in investing activities (4,858 ) (9,135 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 5,000 52,484 Payments on line of credit (5,000 ) (41,816 ) Proceeds from delayed draw term loan — 30,000 Payments on delayed draw term loan (48,250 ) (500 ) Payments on TRI long term debt (303 ) (234 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,237 ) (793 ) Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares (363 ) (174 ) Other 199 (102 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (49,954 ) 38,865 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents (28,300 ) 16,928 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 47,221 2,240 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 18,921 $ 19,168 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 2,519 $ 3,151 Income taxes paid $ 10,461 $ 40 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 2,052 $ 2,451





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Quarter Ended August 1, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 8,947 $ 5,898 $ 9,445 $ (9,281 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,242 6,603 14,516 13,292 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 405 — 774 — Interest expense 1,182 1,778 2,490 3,128 Amortization of build-to-suit operating leases capital contribution 198 198 397 397 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,014 1,866 3,119 (3,220 ) EBITDA $ 20,988 $ 16,343 $ 30,741 $ 4,316 Stock based compensation 637 418 1,007 881 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,625 $ 16,761 $ 31,748 $ 5,197





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)