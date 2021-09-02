OOOOO Appoints Tom Judge as Chief Operating Officer

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO” or the “Company”) (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Tom Judge to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Judge brings a wealth of experience to OOOOO including over twelve years in e-commerce operations and finance. Tom will be responsible for operations, partner success and international expansion, overseeing the business teams to optimize processes and ensure sustainable company growth.

Tom brings management experience from Rocket Internet where he led their operations, technical and customer service teams. In addition to Rocket Internet, Tom played an instrumental role in several highly successful technology start-ups that have either been acquired or gone public.

Tom earned a B.Sc. in finance from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona and a MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I am thrilled to join the OOOOO team alongside Sam and Eric. What I find most compelling about OOOOO is the company’s unique position to enable creators and brand partners to engage people in an innovative, value focused way” said Tom.

Tom commented, “Customers engage with creators to understand and buy products they love, which has helped our partners see quick implementation, very healthy basket sizes with low return rates. The opportunity to expand this successful business model globally is extremely attractive. Throughout my career, I have been grateful to work with businesses that change the world. OOOOO’s mission is to provide the world’s best entertainment commerce, made by our entrepreneurial creators for our shoppers who love the experience. We are a platform to enable world-class partners to increase engagement, attract and retain customers in an innovative way.”

“Tom has an outstanding background and is a great addition to our global leadership team. Tom himself is an entrepreneur, his blend of venture capital, product and business development on a global stage are all highly valuable to our plans. In particular, his experience with Foodpanda, overseeing global operations and his time with Rocket Internet SE as Global Venture Development Director, supporting 80+ ventures, is precisely the skillset we require for rapid expansion of OOOOO across markets.” stated Sam Jones, Chief Executive Officer OOOOO.

