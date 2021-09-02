checkAd

ChemoCentryx to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat Thursday, September 9 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, September 13 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the Wells Fargo fireside chat, as well as the on-demand H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. Replays of both the Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright presentations will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the respective presentation dates.

About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:

Susan M. Kanaya                                        
Executive Vice President,                                         
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
investor@chemocentryx.com                               

Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
media@chemocentryx.com

Investors:
Lee Roth, Burns McClellan
212.213.0006
lroth@burnsmc.com





