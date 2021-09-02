ChemoCentryx to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Thursday, September 9 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

On-demand presentation available beginning Monday, September 13 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Live audio webcasts of the Wells Fargo fireside chat, as well as the on-demand H.C. Wainwright presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. Replays of both the Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright presentations will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the respective presentation dates.