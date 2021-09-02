LIZHI INC. To Be Added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, shared, “LIZHI’s inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series recognizes our company’s global growth achievements and may increase our visibility to the global investor community. As we continue to focus on our globalization strategy, buoyed by strong performance in the second quarter of 2021, we remain committed to building a more competitive audio ecosystem with an international presence, aiming to achieve sustainable long-term growth and deliver value to all our stakeholders.”

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (“FTSE GEIS”), including FTSE Global Micro Cap Index and FTSE Global Total Cap Index, effective after the U.S. market close on September 17, 2021.

FTSE GEIS is a leading and trusted global equity index that is used by many top equity investment fund managers. According to FTSE Russell, “FTSE GEIS provides a robust global equity index framework. The series includes over 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally, with a wide range of modular indexes available to target specific markets and market segments.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

