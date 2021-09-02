Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mike Kandris and Chief Financial Officer, Bryon McGregor will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, set to go live at 4:00am PT/ 7:00am ET.



Management will meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day. To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.