Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mike Kandris and Chief Financial Officer, Bryon McGregor will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, set to go live at 4:00am PT/ 7:00am ET.

Management will meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day. To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

Presentation materials and the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company website.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media Contact:                 

Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com

Company IR Contact:                 

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

 


