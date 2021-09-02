3D Systems Accelerates Access to Advanced Materials – Opening New Applications

Company facilitating additive manufacturing of high-strength, corrosion-resistant parts in Certified Scalmalloy (A) & Certified M789 (A) on Direct Metal Printing platform

Application Innovation Group offers service to help customers certify materials, accelerating innovation and time to market

ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced two additions to its industry-leading materials portfolio – Certified Scalmalloy (A) and Certified M789 (A) - to facilitate demanding industrial high-strength, corrosion-resistant parts for additive applications in markets such as aerospace, motorsports & automotive, semiconductor, energy, and moldmaking. This action enables the company’s customers to use these high-performance materials optimized for metal additive manufacturing on its Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platform. Additionally, 3D Systems has worked with the material manufacturers – APWORKS and voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl – to certify these materials for use with its metal 3D printing technology. Customers now have the ability to work with the company’s Application Innovation Group (AIG) to efficiently certify these materials for use with its DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 printers – gaining a competitive advantage with faster time to market.

Scalmalloy

Scalmalloy is a high-strength Aluminum alloy that has a tensile strength of 520MPa and yield strength of 480MPa, significantly stronger than the reference material AlSi10Mg. The high strength of Scalmalloy makes it ideal for additively manufacturing weight-efficient, load-bearing components. Using this material, manufacturers are able to produce high-strength, corrosion-resistant Aluminum parts facilitated by fully-developed build styles available in 3DXpert software for the company’s DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 metal 3D printers. Additionally, parts produced using Scalmalloy can be chemically cleaned during post-processing which removes surface residue to deliver a final part with optimal surface finish. Ideal applications for this material include: