Patagonia Gold Discovers New Vein Systems at Calcatreu, Rio Negro, Argentina

Rock chip sampling yields up to 20.46 g/t Au, channel sampling yields up to 15.5 g/t Au. Initial drilling is planned

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces results from exploration activities at its Calcatreu property in the province of Rio Negro, Argentina.

