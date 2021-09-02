Patagonia Gold Discovers New Vein Systems at Calcatreu, Rio Negro, Argentina
Rock chip sampling yields up to 20.46 g/t Au, channel sampling yields up to 15.5 g/t Au. Initial drilling is planned
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces results from exploration activities at its Calcatreu
property in the province of Rio Negro, Argentina.
Highlights
- The Company’s exploration team has identified new epithermal veins, less than 0.5 km from Calcatreu’s current mineral resources, none of which have been drilled
to-date (see location map below).
- Initial exploration this year included 49 new, discrete rock chip samples on the newly discovered veins, which includes Nelson West, Nelson Splay, Nelson Extension,
Puesto East and Puesto West. Highlights include 20.46 g/t Au rock chip assay collected from a NE extension of the main Nelson structure and 4.3 g/t Au rock chip assay collected from the new Puesto
East structure.
- The favorable rock chip geochemical results were followed-up with 15 horizontal channels.
- 68 samples were collected from the 15 channels; only two channels did not contain significant gold and silver (see table of Calcatreu Channels ). Highlights
include 15.5 g/t Au and 199 g/t Ag, from Puesto East channel CH-001.
- Calcatreu’s current mineral resources stand at 9.8 million tonnes of indicated mineral resources grading 2.11 g/t Au and 19.8 g/t Ag and 8.1 million tonnes of
inferred mineral resources grading 1.34 g/t Au and 13.1 g/t Ag.
- The 64,000 hectare Calcatreu property is well-located near major highway 76 and the community of Ingeniero Jacobacci, Rio Negro, Argentina.
- All analyses were derived from industry-standard, inductively-coupled plasma (”ICP”) methods performed by Alex Stewart International, a certified, independent,
commercial laboratory, at their analytical facility in Mendoza, Argentina. ICP gold values over 10 g/t Au were reanalyzed with fire assay and gravimetric methods. Analyses were performed on
individual, surface rock samples (the “rock chip” samples) and from continuous, sawn samples from the surface channels (the “channel” samples). Channel samples varied in length, based on geologic
observations, as presented in the table herein.
