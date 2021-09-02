Albireo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Harford, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the Company’s management team will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 9 at 9:20 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 14 at 9:40 a.m. ET

The webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website, ir.albireopharma.com. To ensure a timely connection to the webcasts, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start times. An archived version of the webcasts will be available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Media & Investors page of Albireo’s website for 30 days following the event.