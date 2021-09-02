Capricor Therapeutics to Present Final Data from HOPE-2 Trial with CAP-1002 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at World Muscle Society 2021

-Principal Investigator Dr. Craig McDonald Will Deliver Late-Breaking Oral Presentation, One of Only Three Selected by WMS-

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) (“Capricor” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced today that the Company will present final data from its HOPE-2 clinical trial with asset CAP-1002 at this year’s World Muscle Society Virtual Congress (WMS). HOPE-2 is Capricor’s randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase II clinical trial in 20 patients with late-stage Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), conducted at nine sites in the U.S. The late-breaking results will be presented in an oral session on Sept. 24, 2021, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. BST (11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST).



We are pleased to be presenting the final data from our HOPE-2 clinical trial at this year’s World Muscle Society Meeting,” said Dr. Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Capricor. “While we were encouraged by our topline data presented last year, we believe that the final data is even more supportive of CAP-1002’s effect on DMD’s progression in non-ambulant patients. While gene therapies show promise for improving DMD’s outcomes, this treatment paradigm, especially in older patients, who suffer from more advanced disease, will likely require a multi-pronged approach. This is where CAP-1002 may fit in with its immunomodulatory, anti-fibrotic mechanism of action that promotes skeletal and cardiac muscle regeneration.”

Eighty percent of patients in Capricor’s HOPE-2 trial were non-ambulant, and the average age of participants was approximately 14 years. The primary efficacy endpoint was measured by the Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL) 1.2 mid-level, and all CAP-1002 patients were on standard of care medications, which includes corticosteroids. Patients with DMD typically do not see function restoration or preservation beyond what is mediated by steroids.

Dr. Craig McDonald, Capricor’s Principal Investigator for the HOPE-2 study, will be available to discuss the data following his oral presentation in a live Q&A session.

Dr. McDonald is a professor of pediatrics, professor and chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, director of Rehabilitation Services and director of the Neuromuscular Disease Clinics at UC Davis Health. He has served as a principal investigator for more than 30 industry-sponsored trials for DMD and is the study chair for the Duchenne Natural History Study of the Cooperative International Neuromuscular Research Group, a consortium of medical and scientific investigators from academic and research centers who share the common goal of aiming to positively impact the lives of neuromuscular disease patients and their families by conducting well-controlled clinical studies.