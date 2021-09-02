BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order from Grand Teton National Park for BKR 5000

checkAd

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Grand Teton National Park (GRTE) has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that Grand Teton National Park (GRTE) has selected BK's new BKR 5000 portable communications technology for purchase and deployment to its Wildland Fire Management program.

BK Technologies has been a longstanding provider of portable communications technology to the GRTE's Wildland Fire Management program serving the 310,000 acres that encompass the Grand Teton National Park. The fire and aviation program works closely with interagency partners to provide a diverse, efficient, and effective fire management operation that includes wildland fire response, prescribed fire, fuels management, fire effects monitoring, and fire suppression.

Tim Vitou, President of BK Technologies commented, "We're pleased to have the opportunity to continue our long-term relationship with GRTE's Wildland Fire Management as they upgrade their portable communications platform. With responsibility for the protection and management of the vast geography that comprises this national park, the seamless transition from older BK equipment to the new BKR 5000 is critical to the operational safety of fire management professionals and park personnel who rely on these radios. The BKR 5000 provides the highest level of communications technology, reliability and consistency, with the added benefit of interoperability with the legacy radios as the rollout of new equipment is undertaken. We look forward to expanding our role providing exceptional portable communications technology to GRTE as it continues its important mission protecting this valuable national landscape, its visitors and the surrounding communities."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

