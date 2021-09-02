checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with a Major European Based Greenhouse Vegetable Grower

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a major E.U. based greenhouse …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system with a major E.U. based greenhouse vegetable grower that wishes to remain unnamed ("the customer"). Once installed, the commercial feasibility will continue for a period of twelve months. This is GROW's largest potential customer to date with nearly 1,000 hectares (approximately 100 million square feet) of greenhouse grown vegetables.

The commercial feasibility will be conducted in a section of one of the customer's commercial greenhouses. The focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions'™ impact on increased production, reduction of pathogens, and CO2 usage. The customer's primary branding focus is sustainability and the reduction of their products' ecological footprint.

Commented Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Alliances, "We are extremely excited about this customer as they represent nearly 100 million square feet of potential commercial installations. In addition to their size and scope, their focus on sustainability and the reduction of their ecological footprint aligns very well with our own company's focus on ESG."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or  watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation,  watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2019). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into the EU, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia, Mexico and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

