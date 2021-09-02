Optec International Share Issuance Correction

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI).OPTEC International today announced the company is clarifying the incorrect information published yesterday in the company's issued and outstanding shares …

The information published showed an issuance of 200,000,000 restricted shares to company CEO Roger Pawson, the information was incorrectly requested by the company to the transfer agent and should have read 200,000 restricted shares. The company's transfer agent has been notified of the error and authorized to correct the issuance to 200,000 restricted shares and cancel the published 200 Million share issuance.

Company CEO Roger Pawson today stated, "We apologize for the error in the publication and assure shareholders this was an accidental error in the information provided by the company to the Transfer Agent who has now been authorized to update to the correct information to 200,000 shares as stated herein."

