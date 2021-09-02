checkAd

CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA / OTCQB:LVRLF) Provides Update On Star Buds Cannabis Co. Retail Operations

Autor: Accesswire
Star Buds Cannabis Co. Retail Revenues Reach Another Record High in August

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to provide an update on its Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail operations in Canada.

Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores continue to produce strong performance to close out the summer despite the global pandemic. Monthly revenues from the stores reached an all-time in August, with the store chain in Canada generating revenues of $1.23 million with a gross margin of 28.4%. This equates to a revenue run rate of $14.8 million annually. Over half of the nine stores generated more revenues in August than any month prior. Management expects substantial growth in retail revenues in the coming months driven by continued strong performance from the existing store base and by the addition of new stores in the last four months of the year.

The Company has five new Star Buds Cannabis Co. stores that should open in the next 60 days and two additional stores in development. Management will continue to look to add more locations to the development pipeline and is considering possible acquisitions in certain markets.

"We are pleased to see the continued growth of Star Buds Cannabis Co. and expect the recently opened stores to contribute significantly to the revenue base in the coming months," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova. "We are excited to be adding so many new stores to close out 2021 and we will have more news on these store openings shortly."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" under the provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned business activities, the anticipated benefits of the opening of the store and the prospect of opening additional retail stores. Generally, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations or comparable language of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including anticipated costs and ability to achieve business objectives and goals.

Disclaimer

