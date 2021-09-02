Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. to Hire Over 3,000 for Holidays

“Ollie’s is proud to be one of the fastest growing retail companies in the country, ranking number 10 on the 2021 Hot 25 Retailers List! ” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. “Since the beginning of this year, we’ve created hundreds of new jobs as we’ve expanded our footprint to 28 states. Our September hiring event will offer even more opportunities to those who want to join a company where they can grow their career as we continue to build the future of Ollie’s.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest closeout retailers, is hosting a nationwide hiring event on September 8th from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. to fill over 3,000 positions across its 400+ store locations , and three distribution centers. On-site interviews will be conducted at all locations.

Ollie’s currently employs over 10,000 associates. Team members benefit from competitive wages, paid time off and opportunities for rapid promotion within the company. Full-time employees also receive comprehensive benefits including affordable healthcare, vision and dental plans, paid company holidays and 401K with employee match.

With over 3,000 positions available, there will be many roles to fill during the September 8th hiring event including full-time, part-time, seasonal, and leadership positions at its more than 400 retail locations, and three distribution centers in York, PA; Commerce, GA; and Lancaster, TX.

Interested applicants can also text “Apply” to 33097 or visit an Ollie’s store or distribution center nearest them on September 8th from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for an on-the-spot interview. Carrier messages & data rates may apply. Privacy policy: //ollies.us/privacy. Terms of use: //ollies.us/terms. For a complete list of openings, visit www.ollies.us/careers/

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 417 “semi-lovely” stores and growing in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005151/en/