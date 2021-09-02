Star Peak Corp II and Benson Hill Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and September 28, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE: STPC) (“Star Peak”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company in the sustainability space, and Benson Hill, Inc. (“Benson Hill”), a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting edge seed to food and ingredient innovation engine, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective Star Peak’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-256161) relating to the previously announced merger of Star Peak and Benson Hill.

Star Peak will mail stockholders as of August 9, 2021 (the “Record Date”) the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting of Star Peak Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), to be held on September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders will have until September 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET to vote. Voting is easy and can be done in one of three ways: online, via telephone or by mail. All Star Peak stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote for the transaction.

“We are excited to enter the final phase of our merger process and deliver on the upside potential of our cutting-edge technology and a unique go-to-market business model,” said Matt Crisp, Chief Executive Officer of Benson Hill. “Since announcing the transaction with Star Peak in May, we’ve continued to take bold steps to deliver on our strategic, operating and financial objectives. The momentum we are building establishes a solid foundation for our continued growth through our innovations in the seed to create food, feed and ingredients we provide as the ‘picks and shovels’ of the plant-based revolution.”

Mike Morgan, Chairman of Star Peak, commented, “Today marks another step forward to completing our transaction with Benson Hill. The Benson Hill team’s progress over the past few months, accelerating its future crop development, advancing its innovation efforts and delivering strong operating and financial results, validates our excitement for this combination. We continue to believe Benson Hill to be a category defining and market leading business capable of driving significant shareholder value.”