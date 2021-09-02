checkAd

Jackpot Digital Announces LOI With US Midwest Casino

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 14:37  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Intent from a casino located in the Midwestern, United States for five Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs on a ninety-day trial period basis, and which is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states, "We are seeing growing interest for our Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs including in new markets and are now commencing the licensing process for this new jurisdiction. Licensing is a critical step toward opening new markets and varies by jurisdiction. We are determined to enter new markets in a pragmatic manner to create as large a product footprint as possible. Our objective is to add licenses for several new strategic jurisdictions, and we have brought in staff dedicated to managing and streamlining our license applications process. While the regulatory process is necessary and takes time to build, it ultimately strengthens the Company's future."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.
Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Furthermore, there are no assurances whatsoever that the five Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be accepted after the ninety-day trial period by the casino in the Midwestern, United States, and there are no assurances whatsoever that the applicable regulatory approvals will be obtained by Jackpot. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662480/Jackpot-Digital-Announces-LOI-With-U ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jackpot Digital Announces LOI With US Midwest Casino VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Job Recovery and Growth in NY Accelerated by State Stox - a Newly Launched Trading Venue to Focus ...
Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed ...
Nuinsco Announces Seventh Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical Elements & ...
Voicemod is Bringing Voice Avatars and Real-Time Engagement to the Metaverse - Official Partner ...
Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, ...
Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results
Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units
Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...