Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on Dexcom at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00pm (EST).

Quentin Blackford, Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2:00pm (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com/ and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

