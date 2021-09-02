Kestrel Gold’s Maiden QCM Prospecting Program Identifies New Mineralized Areas

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:KGC) is pleased to announce results of exploration and development activities conducted on the Corporation's QCM and Sixtymile projects.QCM …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:KGC) is pleased to announce results of exploration and development activities conducted on the Corporation's QCM and Sixtymile projects.

Three greenfield discoveries of gold-bearing mineralization and alteration were made during the course of the prospecting program completed earlier this year, see the Corporation's August 5th news release, including:

an area of limonitic, bleached, sheared and carbonate altered rock located 1.7 kilometres southeast of the Farrell Showing, chip sampling of which returned up to 1.17 g/t Au over 9.0 metres;

veined, pyritic and iron-carbonate altered volcaniclastics located 600 metres northwest of the QCM Zone, chip sampling of which returned 1.0 g/t Au over 10.0 metres; and

scattered outcrops of veined, pyritic and iron-carbonate altered volcaniclastics aligned along a northwest trend approximately 900 metres northeast of the QCM Zone, chip sampling of which returned up to 0.43 g/t Au over 4.0 metres.

Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Vancouver, B.C. recently completed a helicopter-borne high resolution aeromagnetic, VLF-EM, and radiometric survey over the entire 52.5 square kilometre project. The survey was flown in a systematic low-level grid pattern at 100 metre line spacing, for a total of 732 line kilometres. Preliminary magnetic data highlights the Manson Fault Zone, thought to be a controlling structure for much of the mineralization in the area, as a prominent northwest trending positive magnetic anomaly with the majority of the gold-bearing occurrences on the QCM Project located on the flanks of this feature within areas of lesser magnetic susceptibility.

The Corporation has received a one-year exploration permit for the original, pre-expansion, QCM property allowing for reverse circulation drilling as well as limited trenching and road-building from the British Columbia Ministry of Mines, Energy and Low Carbon Innovation.

QCM Project Plans

A prospecting program will be undertaken in early September. Work will focus on expanding upon the three greenfield discoveries made earlier this year as well as preliminary prospecting on the numerous targets generated by a recently completed compilation of historical exploration data and the airborne geophysical survey.

Drill stage planning is currently underway for a 6-hole 1,080 metre program targeting the QCM Zone potentially scheduled to start in early October.

Detailed interpretation of data from the airborne geophysical survey will be undertaken in an effort to define structural and stratigraphic features conducive to gold mineralization.

Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "Although limited in scope, our recently completed prospecting program at QCM encountered three new areas of gold mineralization including a potential 600 metre step-out to the northwest of the QCM Zone, a zone of mineralization parallel and similar in nature to the QCM Zone and a new area of mineralization at the northwest end of the property. All three areas are wide open for expansion and are located in exposures associated with recent logging road construction. The ease with which they were found speaks to the highly prospective nature of the QCM project."