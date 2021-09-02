checkAd

Alabama State University Expands Partnership with Draganfly

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 14:45  |  37   |   |   

Alabama State University Upgrades to the Latest Draganfly Vital Intelligence Technology and Will Implement Draganfly Varigard Sanitizing Spray Ahead of the Labor Day Classic Football Game

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with Alabama State University (“ASU”), upgrading its Vital Intelligence Smart Vital Assessment Stations, and delivering its patented drone technology Varigard sanitizing spray for ASU’s annual Labor Day Classic football game.

ASU made history last year by becoming the first university in the United States to implement Draganfly’s safety system as part of the Safely Opening Schools Program, which provides an integrated health and screening protocol to be used campus-wide to screen, detect, assess, protect, and provide continuous action against the potential threat of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

The Smart Vital system monitors, with voluntary consent, vital signs including but not limited to temperature, heart rate, breathing rate and blood oxygen content (SpO2‎). The system does not register any personal data of the individual being screened. The Social Distancing Awareness unit also ensures adherence with social distancing guidelines.

Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface sanitizer will be sprayed throughout ASU Stadium ahead of the Labour Day Classic where the Alabama State University Hornets will take on the Golden Bears of Miles College on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

“The partnership we have developed with Draganfly in ensuring that the campus at Alabama State University remains safe for our faculty, staff and students is invaluable,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., President, ASU. “ASU was one of the first Universities in the country to recognize the benefit of partnering with Draganfly, and we have been able to take full advantage of the cutting-edge technology and services that the company offers to keep our campus as safe as possible during this pandemic. Technology such as Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence and the Varigard sanitizer is a worthy investment and is a vital part of our overall campus safety protocols.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alabama State University Expands Partnership with Draganfly Alabama State University Upgrades to the Latest Draganfly Vital Intelligence Technology and Will Implement Draganfly Varigard Sanitizing Spray Ahead of the Labor Day Classic Football Game Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Luckin Coffee Announces Brief Extension of Milestone Date in Restructuring Support Agreement
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...