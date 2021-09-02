Alabama State University Expands Partnership with Draganfly

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with Alabama State University (“ASU”), upgrading its Vital Intelligence Smart Vital Assessment Stations, and delivering its patented drone technology Varigard sanitizing spray for ASU’s annual Labor Day Classic football game.

ASU made history last year by becoming the first university in the United States to implement Draganfly’s safety system as part of the Safely Opening Schools Program, which provides an integrated health and screening protocol to be used campus-wide to screen, detect, assess, protect, and provide continuous action against the potential threat of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

The Smart Vital system monitors, with voluntary consent, vital signs including but not limited to temperature, heart rate, breathing rate and blood oxygen content (SpO2‎). The system does not register any personal data of the individual being screened. The Social Distancing Awareness unit also ensures adherence with social distancing guidelines.

Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface sanitizer will be sprayed throughout ASU Stadium ahead of the Labour Day Classic where the Alabama State University Hornets will take on the Golden Bears of Miles College on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

“The partnership we have developed with Draganfly in ensuring that the campus at Alabama State University remains safe for our faculty, staff and students is invaluable,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., President, ASU. “ASU was one of the first Universities in the country to recognize the benefit of partnering with Draganfly, and we have been able to take full advantage of the cutting-edge technology and services that the company offers to keep our campus as safe as possible during this pandemic. Technology such as Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence and the Varigard sanitizer is a worthy investment and is a vital part of our overall campus safety protocols.”