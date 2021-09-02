CurrencyWorks Motoclub NFT Platform Announces Details on September NFT Pack Drops and Auction

Motoclub successfully launched its very first set of NFT collectibles alongside partner Barrett-Jackson, at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Auction in June, where four specially selected vehicle sales were commemorated as NFTs.

Los Angeles CA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it’s automotive NFT platform, Motoclub.io , has released details on its pack drops and auction for September 2021.

Motoclub will be releasing the first of its regular NFT pack drops, which are sold directly to collectors through the Motoclub.io website, which is managed and curated by CurrencyWorks.

In partnership with Barrett-Jackson, individual auction sales of historically, and culturally significant vehicles will be chosen for minting; each will then be featured across 5 SparkNFTs: 1 x exclusive video, 3 x exclusive images, and 1 x custom illustration.

The vehicles chosen will be split into three series categories: Rare, Epic and Elite. The Elite pack drops will represent the most desirable of the NFTs, with the Rare representing the most common, and there will be 25 NFTs per series.

Rare packs will start at $25 USD, with Epic and Elite packs priced at $50 USD and $200 USD respectively. Each pack will contain 5 random NFTs, with buyers encouraged to buy, trade and sell their way to owning a complete series.

Four exclusive NFTs were auctioned live at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction in June, 2021 at an average price of $16,750.00.

The very first Rare packs of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series will be released for sale on September 13, 2021 and will feature a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette, 1975 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, 1995 Mercedes Benz G350D Custom SUV, 2016 Nissan Nismo GT-R, and a 1977 Ford Bronco Custom formerly owned by comedian, and actor, Kevin Hart.

Speaking ahead of the sales, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman, Cameron Chell said: “I’m delighted that we’re finally seeing the first of our NFT pack drops reach consumers. Thanks to our partnership with Barrett-Jackson, we’ve got access to an outstanding library of content, and we look forward to sharing that with collectors and enthusiasts on a regular basis.”

Later this month Barrett-Jackson will be holding its inaugural auction in Houston, Texas. Held between the 16 – 18 September, 2021, this event will also play host to the next exclusive Motoclub NFT auction, featuring two very carefully selected sales. More information on this sale will be published shortly.

For more information on Motoclub.io’s first pack drop, please click here .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Barrett-Jackson specializes in providing products and services to astute classic and collector car owners and automotive enthusiasts around the world from its bases in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Houston, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.