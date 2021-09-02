checkAd

Organto Adds Organic Fresh Cut Fruits to Product Portfolio

Autor: Accesswire
02.09.2021, 14:55  |  27   |   |   

Opportunity to Leverage Distribution and Branding Expertise in Large and Growing Convenience CategoryVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or …

Opportunity to Leverage Distribution and Branding Expertise in Large and Growing Convenience Category

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has added a broad assortment of organic fresh cut fruits to its growing product portfolio.

The fresh cut organic fruits being added to the portfolio include red apples, grapes, mango, pineapple, blueberries and raspberries, with further products expected to be added based on market demand. Products are being sourced from growers in Europe and Latin America, and will be available on a year-round basis. Further processing and packaging of raw materials will take place in Europe via strategic partners, with packaging formats including a 100% recyclable transparent ­pouch or cup style shaker. Organto will control and monitor each step in the supply chain, offering 100% transparency to consumers utilizing the Company's branded I AM Organic digital passport technology which uses QR-codes to connect consumers with product details including origin, carbon footprint, nutritional profile, and more.

"We are excited to add organic fresh cut fruits to our growing I AM Organic branded portfolio, as we continue our efforts to expand our value-added branded products portfolio and build out an ethics driven one-stop shop for fresh organic fruits and vegetables. With demand for healthy and convenient snacking options continuing to grow, we believe now is the right time to bring these products to the market. We are targeting to offer the best possible taste and experience, combined with a carbon neutral footprint. As we like to say, "together we can eat the world better"." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto and CEO of O­rganto Europe B.V. "We believe organic fresh cut fruits are a growing category, and we feel we can bring added value to consumers via our unique product offering and digital passport technology. Our organic fresh cut fruits are available in a convenient on-the-go format using an unconventional, impactful branded pack design with a striking, playful look and feel."

Seite 1 von 3


Organto Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organto Adds Organic Fresh Cut Fruits to Product Portfolio Opportunity to Leverage Distribution and Branding Expertise in Large and Growing Convenience CategoryVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Job Recovery and Growth in NY Accelerated by State Stox - a Newly Launched Trading Venue to Focus ...
Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed ...
Nuinsco Announces Seventh Intersection of More than 100m of Continuous Critical Elements & ...
Voicemod is Bringing Voice Avatars and Real-Time Engagement to the Metaverse - Official Partner ...
Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, ...
Aquarius Surgical Technologies Provides Year End and Q1 Results
Cloud DX Inc. Announces $3 Million Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units
Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Organto Announces Strategic Logistics Relationship for Key European Markets
Accesswire | Analysen