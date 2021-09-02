Organto Adds Organic Fresh Cut Fruits to Product Portfolio

Opportunity to Leverage Distribution and Branding Expertise in Large and Growing Convenience CategoryVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or …

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has added a broad assortment of organic fresh cut fruits to its growing product portfolio.

The fresh cut organic fruits being added to the portfolio include red apples, grapes, mango, pineapple, blueberries and raspberries, with further products expected to be added based on market demand. Products are being sourced from growers in Europe and Latin America, and will be available on a year-round basis. Further processing and packaging of raw materials will take place in Europe via strategic partners, with packaging formats including a 100% recyclable transparent ­pouch or cup style shaker. Organto will control and monitor each step in the supply chain, offering 100% transparency to consumers utilizing the Company's branded I AM Organic digital passport technology which uses QR-codes to connect consumers with product details including origin, carbon footprint, nutritional profile, and more.

"We are excited to add organic fresh cut fruits to our growing I AM Organic branded portfolio, as we continue our efforts to expand our value-added branded products portfolio and build out an ethics driven one-stop shop for fresh organic fruits and vegetables. With demand for healthy and convenient snacking options continuing to grow, we believe now is the right time to bring these products to the market. We are targeting to offer the best possible taste and experience, combined with a carbon neutral footprint. As we like to say, "together we can eat the world better"." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto and CEO of O­rganto Europe B.V. "We believe organic fresh cut fruits are a growing category, and we feel we can bring added value to consumers via our unique product offering and digital passport technology. Our organic fresh cut fruits are available in a convenient on-the-go format using an unconventional, impactful branded pack design with a striking, playful look and feel."